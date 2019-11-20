The time has officially come and, after a year of waiting, the nominees are finally in for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards. This morning, the nominations were announced and, as expected, new acts completely dominated the field with Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish paving the way. The hip-hop relative categories are always the most interesting to us because, you know, HotNewHipHop... So, on top of our full list of noms, we're letting you know exclusively about the rap album category in case you truly do not care about any other genre.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

While some have called this a quiet year for rap music, the nominations in this category will remind you of just how lucky we were in 2019. Earning their stripes in the music industry, stars like 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator are being recognized for their strong efforts on i am > i was and IGOR respectively. Still relatively new to the game, YBN Cordae earned his first nomination in the category for The Lost Boy. Rounding out the field are Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III and Meek Mill's Championships, which was not eligible for last year's ceremony.

Out of these five, who do you think will be bringing home the hardware? And do you think anybody, in particular, was snubbed? Personally, I would have loved to see Freddie Gibbs and Madlib get recognized here but, this is the Grammys we're talking about.