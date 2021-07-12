21 Savage may have just found his latest hustle, expressing interest in becoming a pilot after learning how much they make per hour.

In the last year, there have been several reports about a possible pilot shortage in the coming years as air travel remains one of the most popular forms of long-term transportation. After one person commented on the potential shortage of people flying our planes and remarked the salary that most pilots get -- which can sometimes be upwards of $247 per hour -- rapper 21 Savage (and hundreds of other people) started to seriously consider a career change.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

It looks like a new generation of pilots may be hungry to get started on their training because after a tweet went viral about how much pilots can earn, everybody is heading to their nearest flight simulator to get learning. Even 21 Savage says he's been taking notes on his private plane, possibly looking to get behind the wheel and earn some additional investment money.

"Apparently there's a pilot shortage going on so now, apparently, they're paying new hires $247 an hour," tweeted @sayproduceralli this week. "That's why I'm working on my private now," commented 21 Savage when the tweet was posted by The Shade Room.

With the right training, do you think 21 Savage could follow in Ludacris' footsteps and become the next rapper-pilot?



