21 Savage Joins Madmarcc For "Slide (Remix)"

Madmarcc has been carving his own lane over the past few years but the release of MAD. in April put a new set of eyes on him. The buzzing rapper's single, "Slide" has picked up steam and helped build a solid foundation for his next move. Though the song was released nearly a year ago, it's remained a massive record in the streets.

Today, Madmarcc returned with the official remix of the record with 21 Savage. The Atlanta rapper's deadpan delivery details menacing threats over the Kevlar Beatz-produced track. He meshes perfectly with the sinister tone of the record, putting his stamp of approval on one of the next up out of the South.

Check out the latest from Madmarcc below and let us know what you think of the remix.

Quotable Lyrics

Name an opp that we ain't sho

We ain't smokin' one, we smokin' their whole block

Time to slide, you know they rockin' out for rocks

Put a hunnid on 'em, I don't play on n***as top

