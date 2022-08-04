mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage Joins Madmarcc For "Slide (Remix)"

Aron A.
August 04, 2022 16:45
122 Views
20
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Slide (Remix)
Madmarcc Feat. 21 Savage

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Madmarcc calls on 21 Savage for the official remix.


Madmarcc has been carving his own lane over the past few years but the release of MAD. in April put a new set of eyes on him. The buzzing rapper's single, "Slide" has picked up steam and helped build a solid foundation for his next move. Though the song was released nearly a year ago, it's remained a massive record in the streets. 

Today, Madmarcc returned with the official remix of the record with 21 Savage. The Atlanta rapper's deadpan delivery details menacing threats over the Kevlar Beatz-produced track. He meshes perfectly with the sinister tone of the record, putting his stamp of approval on one of the next up out of the South.

Check out the latest from Madmarcc below and let us know what you think of the remix.

Quotable Lyrics
Name an opp that we ain't sho
We ain't smokin' one, we smokin' their whole block
Time to slide, you know they rockin' out for rocks
Put a hunnid on 'em, I don't play on n***as top

Madmarcc 21 Savage
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 21 Savage Joins Madmarcc For "Slide (Remix)"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject