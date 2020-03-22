21 Savage Joins Childish Gambino On "12.38": Listen

Last weekend, Childish Gambino came out of nowhere and launched a new website called DonaldGoverPresents, which featured a surprise album that was shortly taken down and later replaced with a countdown. Leaving fans confused and in the dark about his mysterious roll out, Gambino decided to come through early Sunday morning and make the untitled album officially available on streaming services.

Titled 3.15.20, the 12-track project contains song titles that are named after their timestamp on the album, with the exception of “Algorhythm” and “Time,” the latter of which features Ariana Grande on it. Another feature on the album is from fellow ATL rapper 21 Savage, who appears on the song “12:38” with Kadhja Bonet, which we’re highlighting for y’all right here.

Co-produced by Donald & DJ Dahi, listen to the new collab and let us know what you think. Stream the rest of the album right here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Drop it off (21), let me see if your booty soft

Gold mouth (Hold up, hold up), yes, I'm from the Dirty South

Lights out (Straight up), summertime, I brought the ice out

Pipes out (On God), all my shooters came from Moscow

Got a girl in Harvard, I talk proper when I call her (21)

Baby, I'm a baller, ain't no way that I can rob ya (Straight up)

She don't want no new friends, she just tryna buy her a new Benz (On God)

I've been counting M's, me and Ben Franklin damn near kin

- 21 Savage