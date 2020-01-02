Considering the fact that "Savage" is literally in his name, 21 Savage tends to live up to his moniker very well. In the past, he's taken issue with a number of things, voicing his opinions on social media and leaving the posts active to marinate with his audience. The man is brash, blunt, and unapologetic. He'll say whatever comes to his mind and, usually, he'll get away with it because it's phrased in a comical manner. Issuing a New Year's Resolution for some unidentified people in his life, the Atlanta-based rapper decided to kick things off with some savagery.



JP Yim/Getty Images

While most people opted to reflect on the good times they spent in the last twelve months, 21 Savage chose to celebrate the commencement of a new annum in a different manner. Instead of remembering the fun memories he made with friends and family in 2019, Savage took the opportunity to wish for people to shut their mouths... literally. Taking to Twitter, the "Bank Account" star noted that when he's getting close to someone, he wants them to keep their teeth in their mouths. "2020 stop putting dem big ass teeth in y’all mouth before y’all kill somebody tryna give dem a hicky," wrote the recording artist. Amen, Savage. Amen.

What's your New Year's Resolution?