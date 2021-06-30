Despite arriving on the scene and being initially branded as a menacing and violent rapper, 21 Savage has proven that there is much more to his artistry and identity than his early output let on. As seen in his recent collaboration with J. Cole, the Savage Mode 2 artist has grown immensely as an emcee, and he continues to hold an annual back-to-school drive in Atlanta and be one of the most low-key philanthropists in Hip-Hop.

Throughout all of his work and accomplishments, 21 Savage stays relatively quiet about his achievements, but on Tuesday, the Atlanta rapper took a moment to issue a much-needed reminder.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Apparently, 21 Savage feels like people have been misinterpreting his humility as a sign that he doesn't have plenty of impressive accolades under his belt. In a lighthearted tweet, the i am > i was artist reminds Hip-Hop fans that he's "that fr," even if he's not always publicly vocal about his accomplishments.

"Don't confuse my humbleness with anything other than being humble...," 21 Savage wrote in a tweet late Thursday evening. "I'm that fr I just don't talk a lot...y'all be tripping."

See his tweet below.