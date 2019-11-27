21 Savage has a lot to be thankful for but today, he took some time to bring some happiness to others. With Thanksgiving only a few days away, the rapper served turkey dinners to 300 families in the Georgia area. The rapper served an early Thanksgiving dinner at the DeKalb County YMCA Center in Stone Mountain, GA. The rapper was joined by his mother who helped his serve traditional Thanksgiving fixings such as sweet potato casserole, stuffing, turkey, gravy, mac and cheese, and more.

This shouldn't be surprising at all. 21 is a staple in his community and has always been about giving back. He hosts annual back-to-school drives and launched a foundation to teach kids financial literacy. This summer, he and Future teamed up to rent out a water park for families in the Atlanta area. Needless to say, he's a community man before anything else.

21 Savage isn't the only one giving back to his community this holiday season. Jermaine Dupri will also be hosting a vegan turkey dinner in Atlanta this Thanksgiving for families int he area. Big Sean recently announced the 7th annual All-Star Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition which took place today. The rapper and his team delivered canned goods and turkeys, among other things, for 5,000 residents in the Detroit area along with NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, Hall of Fame boxer Tommy “Hitman” Hearns, rapper Sada Baby and actress Leah Jeffries.

[Via TMZ]