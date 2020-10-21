Life hasn't always been easy for 21 Savage. Last year, it was revealed to the world that the Atlanta-based rapper was actually born in the United Kingdom, coming to the United States as an immigrant at a very young age. As such, he's been limited in what he's legally able to do.

Since he's still here on a Visa, Savage claims that he was unable to get his license until a few years ago, explaining in a recent interview that he couldn't even go to college. Thus, his path was clear to him. Either he could become a rapper or a trapper.

As the trend starts to die down, 21 Savage took part in the "How It Started vs. How It's Going" challenge, showing off a side-by-side comparison of him as an aspiring rapper to him now, a GRAMMY-winning superstar.

On the left, Savage stands with some bills to his face, sagging his pants way too low. On the right, he rocks some designer skinny jeans and holds his GRAMMY Award like an absolute boss.

Obviously, things are going pretty well for 21 Savage, who just celebrated another #1 album with Savage Mode II. The album is currently sitting at #2 on the Billboard 200, but it continues to stream well.