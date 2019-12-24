There is no disputing the fact that Rihanna is a total savage. She often trolls her own fanbase when they incessantly beg for new music, dropping hints and reminding us that an album does exist... she's just not down to share it. On other occasions, she'll model her own lingerie line -- which is aptly titled Savage X Fenty -- proving that she's still one of the baddest women in the world. It would be a lie to say that she's the only savage in the world though, especially when there's someone out there who is willing to dispute that fact to her face.

Jada Pinkett Smith sent out a message on social media this week, telling everyone to stop "pretending" to be a savage. In her eyes, the only person that she knows is an actual savage is Rihanna. Of course, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage had something to say about that, commenting on The Shade Room's retelling of the post with a singular symbol. Adding a raised hand emoji in the comments, the "Bank Account" star made sure that some respect got placed on his name. After all, "Savage" is literally his persona so for Jada to completely forget about him seems irresponsible.

Do you think Rihanna deserves the sole spot as the world's leading savage or does 21 Savage deserve to be in the conversation too?