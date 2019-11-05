Despite not having released a single song in 2019 until last week, 21 Savage is still one of the most consumed artists on streaming services this year. Much of that likely has to do with his immigration case from earlier in the year, making major news headlines when it was revealed that he was not born in the United States. He makes reference to his legal status in a new snippet and, a few days ago, he finally dropped "Immortal" after previewing it in the Mortal Kombat trailer. On a list of the artists with the most hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, 21 Savage clocked in with twelve entries and that surprised the living hell out of him.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last year's i am > i was album was met with much commercial and critical success, being hailed as the Atlanta rapper's best work yet. One of the most trusted numbers-based music services online, ChartData, just revealed a chart of the artists and rappers who dominated this year on Billboard and 21 Savage managed to snag twelve different entries on the Hot 100. Many of those are likely songs from the album, which was released in December. His response to that was appropriate and hilarious.

"I haven’t even dropped nothing in 2019," wrote the star next to a laughing emoji.

DaBaby and Post Malone are tied for first place with twenty tracks apiece while Taylor Swift, Drake, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish all follow closely behind. Shoutout to 21 Savage for coming through with the smash records.