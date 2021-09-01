During a recent sit down on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, 21 Savage opened up about his thoughts on infidelity, and how women tend to react differently to cheating than men do. A clip from the interview shows the 28-year-old admitting that he’s been hurt in a relationship before, and that for him, forgiveness wasn’t an option.

“You do something wrong, the first thing that comes to a n*gga’s mind is ‘Bitch, you was sucking d*ck!’ I could never look at her the same,” Savage laughed. Gillie Da Kid then responded, saying that women can be more forgiving than men when it comes to cheating.

The “a lot” rapper offered an explanation as to why this may be, stating that men “conquer” women, so they receive less flack for cheating than females do.

“Yo girl gon’ look at it like, ‘Okay, my man conquered a woman.’ So it’s like yo n*gga won in the situation. She just got hit,” Savage told listeners.

“But vice versa, you my queen, so if a n*gga conquer you, our whole castle is vulnerable. Once a n*gga get in between yo legs, he can get anything else out of you. He can know where I live, how I move, our problems we have in the house.”

DJ Akademiks posted a clip of the interview to Instagram, asking followers to debate whether Savage was speaking fax or fiction. While some loyal fans rushed to the Atlanta star’s side, joking that Future would be proud, many people are of the opinion that cheating is completely wrong, no matter who’s doing it.

