21 Savage Features On Bazzi's New Song "Focus"

Alex Zidel
June 13, 2019 14:05
Focus
Bazzi Feat. 21 Savage

Bazzi returns with a fresh 21 Savage-assisted single.


A few days ago, Bazzi asked fans who wanted some new music with a special guest. Right away, anticipation began and speculation regarding who would be featured on the new song grew high. Still relatively unknown, Bazzi will gain a large number of new fans with his latest single, which has just been released with 21 Savage.

It didn't take long for the singer of Lebanese descent to reveal who he had been working with in the studio. The 21-year-old linked up with none other than 21 Savage for "Focus," his latest musical effort. The track has all the makings of a successful crossover hit. We can hear this getting picked up by pop radio as well as the typical hip-hop stations. Bazzi might be onto something with this. Let us know what you think and if you're looking forward to hearing more from the young up-and-comer. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Middle finger to the other side, they hate on me 
They know it wouldn’t be wise for them to play with me
Ridin’ through my hood, I got your bae with me
I took her on a date, I brought my K with me 
Say she like my vibe, where I slide, where I ride
You got one main bitch, n***a, I got five
They know not to argue with me, I be way too high
She top me while I’m driving, now Ima get a DUI

Bazzi 21 Savage new song new music
