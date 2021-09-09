Everybody on social media is debating on what they would choose between dinner with JAY-Z, where you could soak up as much game as possible, or a guaranteed payment of $500,000, which you could use to start your own business. Many are choosing the dinner with JAY-Z, believing that it could lead to a role with Roc Nation, a label deal, or opportunities that money simply cannot buy. Others are choosing the money, explaining that the payment is far more valuable than some time with Hov.

21 Savage is effectively choosing both the dinner and the $500,000. On Twitter, he jumped into the conversation and began to manifest a feature from JAY-Z, but he went on to tell a fan that he's blessed with the ability to have genuine conversations with people, so he would end up with both the dinner and the money.



Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Next Goal 21savage ft Jay Z," wrote the Atlanta-based rapper on socials.

When somebody replied to the tweet and advised him that he would be smarter to take the $500,000, Savage said, "I’ll get both I was blessed with the gift of gab."

He's been having yet another outstanding year, featuring on J. Cole's new album and having a standout verse on Drake's Certified Lover Boy. He's shown that he can hang with the greats, so maybe a 21 Savage song with JAY-Z wouldn't be too farfetched.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

What do you think? Do you want to hear that track?