Forbes has unveiled its annual Top 30 Under 30 list, and none other than 21 Savage has made the cut. Though the rapper originally took a while to widen his fanbase, these days he sits closer to superstardom than ever before. And to think, it all kicked off with Savage Mode, one of the darkest, spookiest albums in contemporary trap music thus far. All things considered, the fact that 21 Savage earned a place on the prestigious list speaks to a changing of the guard, as it were. One in which the accomplishments of young rappers, both in the booth and in their neighborhoods, go not only recognized by celebrated.

The article cites his "Issa Back To School Drive" as an exhibit to his philanthropy, as well as his commercial achievements with releases like the gold-certified Issa Album. As of now, 21 has yet to comment on the accomplishment, though it's likely we'll hear a flex or two on his next release. Aside from 21, Forbes Top 30 Under 30 also includes The Chainsmokers, Kevin Durant, Rachel Carlson, and more.

Check out the full announcement here, and congratulations to 21 Savage for holding it down!