One of the biggest shocks of the year had to be 21 Savage's arrest during Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta. In the midst of Trump's continuous battle to deport undocumented immigrants, it was revealed that the "a lot" rapper was born in the U.K., although he lived in America for the majority of his life. His unfortunate situation shed light on a bigger issue going on. 21 Savage's situation isn't like most, though, considering he's a globally renowned artist and can afford legal aid far more than most. But, with the platform that he has, the rapper's made a five-figure donation to a non-profit organization to make sure that detained immigrants can have access to legal counsel.

21 Savage donated $25K to Southern Poverty Law Center, the same nonprofit organization that helped him during his detainment by ICE. The SPLC works towards fighting hate and bigotry through seeking justice for undocumented immigrants.

“21 Savage is making this donation public because everyday Americans need to know that ICE is using civil immigration detention as a weapon against immigrants, many of whom, like 21 Savage, have relief from deportation and are able to fix their immigration status," managing partner of Kuck Baxter LLC, Charles H. Kuck, said in a statement. "Creating oppressively adverse conditions of detention, like those in Irwin County, Georgia, far away from family and legal counsel, causes despair and hopelessness, and forces these men and women to give up on their immigration claims. The SPLC, through its Southeast Immigrant Freedom Initiative (SIFI) stands at the front line of this fight and supporting this effort lets all Americans know that the Constitution which protects the least of us, protects all of us."