It looks like 21 Savage and Mulatto might have been lying about the status of their relationship when they said there was nothing going on between them. After fans speculated that they took a romantic trip together over the winter holidays, the rumored couple denied the headlines and said they were just friends. However, after 21's questionable post-and-delete was screenshotted this week, the rumors are back on.

Mulatto was previously swooning about her man a few months ago, and fans widdled down her romantic exploits to either 21 Savage, Key Glock, or BRS Kash. The three rappers have denied hooking up with Big Latto, but Savage might have some extra explaining to do after he accidentally posted a picture of the rapper without make-up, going crazy over her look and seemingly exposing their love.

"No makeup," he said on a posted-and-deleted picture of Mulatto on Instagram Stories. "Dam u fine, it's only 1 way I can come bout you twin".

Despite the fact that Savage quickly got rid of the post, the evidence was quickly captured by blog pages across social media. It'sOnSite! shared the picture to their page, which prompted their followers to call out Latto and Savage for allegedly lying about their relationship.

This doesn't necessarily confirm Mulatto and 21 Savage as a couple but it seems as though their flirtatiousness isn't coincidental at this point. Do you think they're an item?