Drake has dropped a new album, and that means the internet is filled with hot takes. Some, like Joey Bada$$, have given the album high praise, while others have not been so impressed.

21 Savage has added fuel to the Drake fervor. In a Twitter post following the release of Honestly, Nevermind, the Atlanta rapper seemed to compare him and Drake to Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

In the post, 21 posted an image from his and Drake's 2017 collab "Sneakin'" next to a photo of the legendary NBA duo holding trophies after the Lakers' 2000 NBA Finals win against the Indiana Pacers. 21 Savage is the only credited guest appearance on Drake's new album, featured on the final track "Jimmy Cooks." It's one of the few rap songs on what is otherwise largely a "dance" album, as Drake himself put it.

21 Savage must be the Shaq of the duo, because just a few days ago Drake likened himself to Kobe after winning the championship in his Sanctuary Basketball League. "I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics," Drizzy stated defiantly. "Shots will follow you, play f**king defense."

21 and the 6 God have collaborated many times before. They collabed on "Knife Talk," a song off of Drake's last album, Certified Lover Boy. Before that, they also came together for "Mr. Right Now." The title of their newest song is in reference to Drake's character from Degrassi, Jimmy Brooks. Though Honestly, Nevermind is proving to be controversial, it still seems like it will be debuting at #1 on the Billboard charts.

