21 Savage was at the center of one of the biggest controversies of the year after he was detained by ICE. Everyone was shocked to find out that 21 Savage was born in the U.K. Although ICE agents attempted to make it seem like 21 Savage was falsifying his identity for hip-hop, it was later revealed that he moved to Atlanta at a young age. His unfortunate situation turned into memes and jokes about the Queen and tea and crumpets across the Internet. Even though 21 admitted he found some of the memes funny, he's definitely not here for anyone to question his come-up in East Atlanta.

21 Savage took to Instagram to post the cover of the latest issue of Paper Magazine. The rapper shared the photo along with the caption, "I’m from the east we don’t wear diamond grill we slugged up." It didn't take long for a troll to bring up that he was born in U.K. "You from the UK where y’all have knights and swords," she wrote. 21 Savage swiftly got her together in the comment section after skimming through her profile. "@pariss_darapper you a truck driver and you a rapper," he wrote in reference to her Instagram bio along with a facepalm and three crying emojis.

Aside from his Paper Magazine cover, the rapper is getting ready to hit the road with DaBaby this summer. Check the tour dates here.