With all of the recent volatility on the stock market, anybody could have hit a home run with an investment in GameStop, or possibly even the DogeCoin meme. With lots of uncertainty about when things will get back to "normal", 21 Savage has been putting his financial literacy to work, revealing that he brought home a stunning amount of money over the last month.

Taking to Twitter, the Atlanta-based rapper boasted about his recent earnings. "Hustling ass ni*** 5m’s in a month," he wrote for his millions of followers. Savage didn't specify how he made $5 million in a month, but it's likely through a combination of money-making moves on all ends of the spectrum, including with his music career.

Recently, the rapper has been in the news because of his light-hearted beef with Sauce Walka, which stems from his Clubhouse comments about Lil Uzi Vert's new diamond implant in his forehead. 21 Savage said that he's seen Walka's diamond teardrop, which he claims cost about $250,000, but he suggested that the piece was cubic zirconia and not real diamonds. The two seemingly patched things up after a conversation in the DMs, which both parties shared on social media.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Congratulations to 21 Savage on his latest financial win!