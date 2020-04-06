Without any sports to bet on, 21 Savage has resorted to placing wagers on video game results. Specifically, he's so confident in his own ability to destroy his opponent on NBA 2K that he's willing to part with $100K if he has an off day.

Taking to Twitter, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage revealed that he's putting big money up for anybody that beats him in a game of NBA 2K. The details of the contest are currently unclear. However, a bunch of potential suitors have already accepted the challenge, asking the Slaughter Gang personality to reveal his gamer tag.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While he didn't disclose which team he would be playing as, there's a chance he would go with the Atlanta Hawks, a team that he has supported in the past.

21 Savage is possibly trying to take his mind off the brewing beef against Young Chop, who keeps on hurling insults in the rapper's direction. He has clearly been enjoying himself during quarantine despite that, keeping entertained and engaging with his fans in an Instagram Live sing-a-long to his favorite R&B tunes.

Do you think you have what it takes to smoke 21 Savage in a quick game of 2K? If you do, hit his @ and let him know you're up for the challenge.