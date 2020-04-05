21 Savage had a solo karaoke party over Instagram live on Sunday, belting out some absolute R&B classics from artists like Beyoncé, Usher, Aaliyah, and many more. The coronavirus quarantine has many people jumping on IG live to keep themselves and their followers entertained, and 21 Savage definitely knows what his audience wants to see. The rapper did not hold back one bit while he showed off his impressive repertoire of R&B hits from over the years. Included in this collection are Beyoncé's "Me, Myself & I" as well as Destiny's Child's "Cater 2 U," and you don't want to miss his emotional rendition of Usher's "Burn." Check out all the different songs he tackled from artists like Brandy, Chris Brown, and Pharrell, and prepare to be blown away.

"Me Myself and I" - Beyoncé

"Cater 2 U" - Destiny’s Child

"Burn" - Usher

"Come Over" - Aaliyah

"I Wanna Be Down" - Brandy

"Nothing Even Matters" - Lauryn Hill ft. D'Angelo

"P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)" - Jhene Aiko

"Frontin" - Pharrell ft. Jay-Z

"Love" - Keyshia Cole

"Yo (Excuse Me Miss)" - Chris Brown

"Juicy" - Pretty Ricky