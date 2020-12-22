It looks like 21 Savage and newcomer Mulatto might have something going on. Although they certainly anticipated going undetected, fans of the 22-year-old "Muwop" artist and Savage used hints on both their social media accounts to conclude they were possibly together in Puerto Rico celebrating Latto's birthday.

Savage shared a post on his Instagram page Tuesday flaunting his beautiful view and hitting a few dance moves, captioning the post "don’t play wit himmmmmmmm!!!!" He tagged his location as Miami, Florida, and at first fans of the rapper assumed he was taking some time during the holidays to enjoy some fun in the sun. After all, he certainly does deserve it considering the year he's had, dropping the acclaimed Savage Mode II. A friend of the rapper shared a couple more shots of the views in "Miami" to his Instagram stories as well.

Head over to Mulatto's page and you'll find some steamy shots of the rapper captioned "BIG CAKE LIKE ITS MY BDAY AYE" and tagged Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Fans quickly noticed that there was a striking similarity between Mulatto's videos and Savage's friend, leading them to conclude that he was not in Miami but was actually in Puerto Rico and was, perhaps coincidentally, staying at the exact same resort as Mulatto. The rapper appeared on "Pull Up" on her debut album, so the two do have a history of working together already.

If these two are a couple, we wish them the best of luck in their new romance.

Check out our brand new interview with Mulatto for our 12 Days of Christmas series here, where she speaks about her possible upcoming name change, her breakout year, and more.

What do you guys think, coincidental or not? Let us know in the comments!