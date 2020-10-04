21 Savage has mastered the art of patience. He isn't flooding the world with new music at every turn, creating anticipation for each body of work. For Savage Mode 2, it's been pretty much four years. The two hinted at the idea of releasing a sequel shortly after releasing the 2016 collaborative mixtape and they finally followed up on Friday.

As Savage continues to prove he's a commercial giant while maintaining true to his sound, he and Metro Boomin are projected to make a huge splash on the charts in the coming week. Per HitsDailyDouble, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode 2 is on pace to move up to 195K in its first week. They project that it will move anywhere from 170K to 195K with 14-17k coming from pure sales.

This would mark Savage's biggest debut week to date following i am > i was first week total of 131k. XXL reports that this would mark a 1365.52 percent increase in sales in comparison to 2016's Savage Mode.

Savage Mode 2's first-week sales projections aren't shocking considering the demand. Ahead of its release, a petition was launched by a fan demanding that 21 Savage and Metro Boomin drop the project which garnered upwards of 15K signatures. Who knows if it actually played a factor in its release but it did drop only a few weeks later.

What's your favorite song off of the project? Sound off in the comments.

[Via 1] [Via 2]