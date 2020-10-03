21 Savage & Metro Boomin Team Up With Young Nudy On "Snitches & Rats"

21 Savage and Metro Boomin recently blessed their fans with Savage Mode 2 on Friday and fans are already loving the project. This tape sees 21 and Metro at their best, as the beats are heavy and the bars are equally haunting. Morgan Freeman can be heard on the album, including on the "Snitches & Rats (Interlude)" where he describes the difference between the two. From there, we get the actual "Snitches & Rats" song which features Young Nudy.

This is a classic 21 and Metro track as we are given a haunting trap beat that gives us those eerie Without Warning vibes. Lyrically, 21 and Young Nudy lament about snitches and rats and what happens to those kinds of people. Considering the events of the last few months, the track couldn't have come at a more appropriate time.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sound real tough when you makin' thÐµm songs

Where the fuck is your bodies at? (Pussy)

Say you want smoke with that Big 4L (21)

Where the fuck is your 'partments at? (21)

Been stepped on them, they ain't talkin' 'bout shit (Pussy)