21 Savage & Metro Boomin Share "Brand New Draco" Music Video

DJ Khaled, Bow Wow and Shaq make cameos in 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's "Brand New Draco" music video.

It's been over six months since 21 Savage and Metro Boomin finally reconnected for the long-awaited sequel to 2016's Savage Mode. This time, it became even bigger and better than the first time they connected. Filled with high-profile features and massive production, they've continued to carry the album out like a Hollywood affair, especially when it comes down to the visuals.

Metro and 21 Savage just dropped off a music video for the single, "Brand New Draco." The two rappers carry themselves like Ball Street bosses in the midst of a stock crash before introducing their own stock: $DRCO. The middle of the video is interrupted by an informercial for $DRCO which appears to have gotten everyone rich, including DJ Khaled, Shaq, and Bow Wow who professes that he doesn't need to "fake the funk ever again."

Peep the music video for "Brand New Draco" above. Check out our review of Savage Mode II here.