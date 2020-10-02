mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage & Metro Boomin Grab Drake For The Infectious "Mr. Right Now"

Alex Zidel
October 02, 2020 09:14
Mr. Right Now
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake

Drake features on a new song with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, where he admits he used to date SZA.


21 Savage and Metro Boomin are finally back. And they've brought some company, inviting Drake onto their highly-anticipated new album Savage Mode 2 with a feature on "Mr. Right Now".

Admittedly, 21 Savage doesn't like to include too many features on his projects. He said as much during a new interview with DJ Scream and Big Bank but, when speaking about his new collaborative album with Metro Boomin, the Atlanta rapper teased some heavy hitters for the body of work. Drake was one of the three people included as features, alongside Young Thug and Young Nudy, and he did not disappoint.

While "Mr. Right Now" is far from the dark banger formula that 21 and Metro perfected back in 2016, it's a dope track that should not go underappreciated. It's unlikely that it does since, let's face it, Drake is on it. The hook is golden. The production fits perfectly with Savage's flow. The lyrics are interesting enough to catch on, especially with Drake admitting that he used to date SZA in 2008.

This also shows 21 Savage's growth as an artist, showing that he can focus on more than just slaughter. He can also craft a perfectly good love song for the bedroom.

What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait
'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08
If you cool with it, baby, she can still play
While I jump inside that box and have a field day
I'm the slow stroke king, hit me anytime
And my goal is to get you to the finish line
I seen good movies and bad plenty times
So let me finish strong, girl

