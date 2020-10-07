These days, artists have clued into the fact that limited-edition merch runs are surefire ways to secure the bag. And let's be honest, the fans are so ready and willing to fork over the dough that any such merch is often sold out faster than the average human can input credit card information. It didn't take long for that to happen to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's first batch of Savage Mode II merch, which included vintage tees that captured the spirit of the Pen & Pixel-designed album cover.

While many might lament their missed opportunities, Metro and 21 Savage have come through to offer up a second chance. As of now, fans can head over to the official 21 Savage store to peruse and potentially cop a new batch of Savage Mode II merch, a lineup that includes more album-cover t-shirts and an alternate cover vinyl. "New 24 hour drop," writes Metro, on Twitter. "Get in before they all sell out."

At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see the merchandise sell out before the twenty-four-hour window closes. After all, many have already started praising Savage Mode II as a genuine album of the year contender, and the throwback art style is tailor-made for a t-shirt. What do you think -- will you be copping?