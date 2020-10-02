21 Savage & Metro Boomin Deliver Darkness In Style On "Glock In My Lap"

Those of us who love a good old fashioned dark banger have received the unholiest of gifts in 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode 2. Appropriately setting off the year's spookiest month, the anticipated sequel delivered no shortage of haunting instrumentals from one of the game's most talented producers. On that note, "Glock In My Lap" might very well stand out as the most sinister beat of the year, made all the more effective by 21's detached delivery.

Featuring additional contributions from Southside and Honorable C Note, "Glock In My Lap" begins straightforward, with urgent trap drums and an unsettling two-note piano riff. And then come the orchestral elements, a threatening addition that draws sonic comparisons to Dr. Dre's vivid Relapse production. It's exactly the sort of instrumental that 21 thrives on, imbuing each threat with a spine-tingling certainty.

While there are plenty more gems where "Glock In My Lap" came from, this one serves as a perfect wake-up anthem to those ready to dive into the darkness of October in style. Go check out Savage Mode II now -- or you know damn well what 21 would call you.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Say you want smoke, but the fire come with it

Money on your head n***a, we'll come get it

New Kel-Tec put a hun-dun in it

'Partment so sweet, threw a honey bun it in

Keep it in the street, I ain't doin' no squealin'

I don't never put women in my business