21 Savage & Metro Boomin Are Unstoppable On "Many Men"

It's been four years but the wait was well worth it. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's long-awaited sequel to Savage Mode arrived in its entirety this weekend, marking yet another well-rounded demonstration of their musical growth as collaborators and solo artists. Though there are plenty of stand out moments, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin bring out an eerie, Southern take on an early 2000s New York classic on "Many Men." And while the premise of the original single is inspired by the list of enemies Fif made on the streets and in hip-hop, 21 Savage lists off a few of his opps as well including Jeezy who he refers to as a 'pussy' at one point. Metro Boomin delivers a chilling trap instrumental that truly feels like it could score a horror film while 21 Savage's reflects on his position in the streets and rap, and the many people that are looking to knock him from the top.

Quotable Lyrics

We ain't never throwin' no white flag

Gotta get smoke when the bros die

They gon' spin 'til the car hot

Don't call my phone 'til some hoe die

