mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage & Metro Boomin Are Unstoppable On "Many Men"

Aron A.
October 04, 2020 09:27
7 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Many Men
21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

21 Savage and Metro Boomin pay homage to 50 Cent On "Many Men."


It's been four years but the wait was well worth it. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's long-awaited sequel to Savage Mode arrived in its entirety this weekend, marking yet another well-rounded demonstration of their musical growth as collaborators and solo artists. Though there are plenty of stand out moments, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin bring out an eerie, Southern take on an early 2000s New York classic on "Many Men." And while the premise of the original single is inspired by the list of enemies Fif made on the streets and in hip-hop, 21 Savage lists off a few of his opps as well including Jeezy who he refers to as a 'pussy' at one point. Metro Boomin delivers a chilling trap instrumental that truly feels like it could score a horror film while 21 Savage's reflects on his position in the streets and rap, and the many people that are looking to knock him from the top.

Quotable Lyrics
We ain't never throwin' no white flag
Gotta get smoke when the bros die 
They gon' spin 'til the car hot 
Don't call my phone 'til some hoe die

21 Savage
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  7
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
21 Savage Metro Boomin 50 Cent savage mode 2
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Are Unstoppable On "Many Men"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject