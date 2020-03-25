With so much uncertainty in the world right now, music is one of the only things keeping us afloat. There's not much to look forward to, but the current slate of upcoming musical releases is looking promising, so at least there's that. 21 Savage and Metro Boomin have been hard at work on their sequel project Savage Mode 2, teasing its arrival since last year. With a drop date currently unspecified, it's looking like it could arrive within the next few weeks or months as the hints keep on getting clearer. Now, the producer-rapper duo plan on saving the world from the mess we've found ourselves in with a worldwide remedy.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"Cooking up a cure," wrote Metro Boomin on Instagram, sharing an old photo of himself and 21 Savage in the studio and explaining that they're both social distancing right now. Hopefully, they got a good chunk of their project complete before the coronavirus outbreak began because we could all use some Slaughter Gang vibes in our lives right now.

There is no release date yet for Savage Mode 2 but the fact that both artists keep referring to its existence is promising, to say the least. We will continue to keep you updated on any developments pertaining to the album.