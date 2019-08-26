Somebody sign these men up on the local track & field team. A few weeks ago, Tyler, The Creator and Lil Uzi Vert faced off to see who is the quickest on their feet. This weekend, Meek Mill and 21 Savage had the same idea, racing down the track and running as quickly as they could to find out just who is the superior athlete. The end result is pretty hilarious too.



Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images

Savage and Meek, from Atlanta and Philadelphia respectively, probably won't be trying out for the Olympics anytime soon but they managed to impress a lot of people with their racing skills. In the video, it looks like 21 Savage had the lead for the better part of their duel but when it came down to who crossed the finish line first, Meek says that he can be crowned the winner. It looks like Savage's little jump at the end ended up stunting his momentum, which may have actually been the final blow to his chances. Who do you think is the rightful winner after watching the clip below?

21 Savage and Meek Mill have seemingly been laying low for the last little while. Both rappers are coming off successful album releases so they can comfortably take the rest of the year off if they please. Still, we hope they made their way to a nearby studio after their race.