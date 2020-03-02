mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

21 Savage & G Herbo Get It "By Any Means"

Karlton Jahmal
March 01, 2020 19:23
G Herbo
G Herbo

By Any Means
G Herbo Feat. 21 Savage

No stopping.


G Herbo's PTSD goes hard. The rapper's evolution and growth can be felt on the album as he vents about his situations. Not only are the bars on point, but the instrumentals hit too. On the album, Herbo teams up with 21 Savage for the track "By Any Means." The infamous Malcolm X quote has been invoked in hip-hop for decades, but Herbo and 21 want their chance to paint their perception of the mantra. 

Produced by  DJ Victoriouz, "By Any Means" features a jazzy sample that gives the track a retro vibe. It almost feels like Harlem Nights when the beat drops. 21 Savage spits a mean verse that steals the show and stands out as one of his best. Herbo holds his own on the first verse, but you may keep this song on repeat for 21's bars. 

Quotable Lyrics
The police behind me, I left (Straight up)
I'm runnin' 'til I'm out of breath (On God)
I told 'em I needed some help (21)
They looked at me like they was deaf (On God)
We tried to be like BMF (Straight up)
But niggas was all for theyself (On God)
You get extorted for playin' tough

