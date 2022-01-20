Most rappers in the game charge for feature verses. Prices for a feature, collab, or verse are something that tons of artists brag about in their lines. To some, the price is a symbol of how much notoriety they have, insinuating that their mere presence on a track can boost the song's value. This manner of handling business is commonplace, so many think nothing of it. But when it comes to 21 Savage, he doesn't charge those he has a certain level of trust with. Drake is one of those names.



21 Savage and Drake have paired up for tracks on multiple occasions. Their first collaboration, "Sneakin," was released back in 2016 as part of Drake's catalog. The next collaborative track from the pairing came in the form "Mr. Right Now," a track credited to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 2020 album Savage Mode II. They worked together yet again on "Knife Talk," released on Drake's 2021 offering Certified Lover Boy. The duo also has a previously unreleased track "Issa" that eventually made it's way to the web through SoundCloud.

Given the new information, none of the above tracks required payment for the features. This info was divulged through 21 Savage's manager and friend, Justin "Meezy" Williams. In a Clubhouse Interview, hosted by comedian and internet star Druski, Williams expressed that many big artists view each other as peers. Due to that comraderie, Williams states that "Sh*t just be happening naturally. A n***a might be in the studio, somebody ask, 'Ay, can you do this song?' And it happens, because n***as fuck with each other, so you ain't gonna talk about money.”

When asked about who Drake chooses to work with and his feature price, Williams said "I think where he at he’s just choosing who he fucks with. I know anything we’ve ever done with him, there’s never been money involved, ever."

Williams also said that another frequent 21 Savage collaborator, Young Nudy, tends to have the same process when they work together. "If Nudy got a song, ain't nobody even thinking about no paperwork if Savage get on something. Or if Savage send Nudy something, ain't nobody thinking about paperwork. We know that's going to get handled whatever."

The level of trust potentially lends to the music, and the artists are certain that the features will deliver each and every time.

You can listen to the full conversation here.

