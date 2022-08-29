Latto, Chloe Bailey, and Lil Nas X are just a few of the stars who shone brightly on this year's red carpet.
The MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone for another year, but social media users will continue to talk about the evening's performances and antics for weeks (or possibly even years) to come.
For the 2022 red carpet, artists from across a wide range of genres stepped out in designers like Moschino, Prada, Fendi, and Harris Reed, strutting their stuff before taking in the incredible show inside.
One of the most buzzworthy moments on this year's walk of fame came when 26-year-old rapper Yung Gravy showed up (and packed on the PDA with) Addison Rae's 42-year-old mother, though both Lil Nas X and Lizzo's larger than life outfits have also caused something of a stir.
Below, we've accumulated a round-up of some of this year's most noteworthy looks – scroll through, and let us know who you thought was the best dressed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in the comments.
Snoop Dogg kept it simple on the carpet before hitting the stage in a more bold look alongside Eminem -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Model Ashley Graham -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Canadian singer Avril Lavigne -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images