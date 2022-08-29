The MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone for another year, but social media users will continue to talk about the evening's performances and antics for weeks (or possibly even years) to come.

For the 2022 red carpet, artists from across a wide range of genres stepped out in designers like Moschino, Prada, Fendi, and Harris Reed, strutting their stuff before taking in the incredible show inside.

One of the most buzzworthy moments on this year's walk of fame came when 26-year-old rapper Yung Gravy showed up (and packed on the PDA with) Addison Rae's 42-year-old mother, though both Lil Nas X and Lizzo's larger than life outfits have also caused something of a stir.

Below, we've accumulated a round-up of some of this year's most noteworthy looks – scroll through, and let us know who you thought was the best dressed at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in the comments.

Snoop Dogg kept it simple on the carpet before hitting the stage in a more bold look alongside Eminem -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Model Ashley Graham -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Latto wears designer Ludo Bokuchave -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shenseea stuns in a Marc Jacobs look -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart wears Fendi -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Singer Becky G wears Zuhair Murad Couture -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Singer and actress Taylor Swift wears Oscar de la Renta -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

DJ Khaled accessorizes his Prada fit with bright Nikes -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lil Nas X makes his presence felt in Harris Reed -- Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Singer Bebe Rexha steals the show in Vivienne Westwood -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cyn Santana steps out in a bold Y/Project design -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Conan Gray wears black and white Harris Reed -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey shows off her curves in a gorgeous silver Zigman gown -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter channels flower child glam in Moschino -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Producer Murda Beatz wears a Fendi suit -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

R&B vocalist Khalid wears Versace -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Co-host LL Cool J wears Dapper Dan x Rock the Bells -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Co-host Jack Harlow wears Hermès -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lizzo wears Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images