The time has come. The nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced starting at noon ET on Tuesday (Nov. 23). The annual event is a mecca for the industry's most captivating acts of the past year, and a Grammy is a certificate for bragging rights for these artists' fans.

Music being as subjective as it is, the Grammy committee usually cannot help but catch flack for their selections. The hip-hop community has always had a bone to pick with the award show for several reasons.

But, the Grammys look to turn the page and celebrate a momentous year that was 2021, which saw countless iconic artists, especially in hip-hop, release some of the best work in their entire discography.

So, without further ado, here are the nominees.

Rap/Hip-hop categories:

Best Rap Performance Nominees

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ââMy Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance Nominees

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

 

Best Rap Song Nominees

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ââMy Life

Best Rap Album Nominees

J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda

Dance/Electronic categories:

Best Dance/Electronic Recording Nominees

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - the Business

Best Dance/Electronic Album Nominees

Black Coffee - Subconsciously
ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgement

Producer and Immersive Audio categories:

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees

Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed

Best Immersive Audio Album Nominees

Alicia
Clique
Fine Line
The Future Bites
Stille Grender

Latin and Música Urbana categories:

Best Latin Pop Album Nominees

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo - Mis Manos
Alex Cuba - Mendó
Selena Gomez - Revelación

Latin Rock Or Alternative Album Nominees

Bomba Estéreo - Deja
Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes - Origen
Nathy Peluso - Calambre
C. Tangana - El Madrileño
Zoé - Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Best Música Urbana Album Nominees

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny - El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin - Jose
KAROL G - KG0516
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Global Music categories:

Global Music Performance Nominees

Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat
Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy - Do Yourself
Femi Kuti - Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo - Blewu
WizKid Featuring Tems - Essence

Global Music Album Nominees

Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Country categories:

Best Country Solo Performance Nominees

Luke Combs - Forever After All
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Duo or Group Performance Nominees

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood - If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne - Younger Me
Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris - Chasing After You
Elle King, Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Song Nominees

Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton - Cold
Thomas Rhett - Country Again
Walker Hayes - Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Best Country Album Nominees

Brothers Osborne - Skeletons
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Music Video categories:

Best Music Video Nominees

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Music Film and Visual Media categories:

Best Music Film Nominees

Bo Burnham - Inside
David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists - Summer of Soul

Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez - Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
Bo Burnham - All Eyes On Me [From Inside]
Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas - Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]

R&B categories:

Best R&B Performance Nominees

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance Nominees

Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song Nominees

H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Pop categories:

Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees

Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Nominees

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Alternative categories:

Best Alternative Music Album Nominees

Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Record, Song, Album and Artist categories:

Record of the Year Nominees

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Song of the Year Nominees

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Album of the Year Nominees

We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda

Best New Artist Nominees

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

How do you feel about this year's nominees?

 