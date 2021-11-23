The 64th annual Grammy Awards take place on Jan. 31, 2022.
The time has come. The nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced starting at noon ET on Tuesday (Nov. 23). The annual event is a mecca for the industry's most captivating acts of the past year, and a Grammy is a certificate for bragging rights for these artists' fans.
Music being as subjective as it is, the Grammy committee usually cannot help but catch flack for their selections. The hip-hop community has always had a bone to pick with the award show for several reasons.
But, the Grammys look to turn the page and celebrate a momentous year that was 2021, which saw countless iconic artists, especially in hip-hop, release some of the best work in their entire discography.
So, without further ado, here are the nominees.
Rap/Hip-hop categories:
Best Rap Performance Nominees
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ââMy Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance Nominees
J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat - Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
Best Rap Song Nominees
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ââMy Life
Best Rap Album Nominees
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Dance/Electronic categories:
Best Dance/Electronic Recording Nominees
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
Tiësto - the Business
Best Dance/Electronic Album Nominees
Black Coffee - Subconsciously
ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso - Free Love
Ten City - Judgement
Producer and Immersive Audio categories:
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Immersive Audio Album Nominees
Alicia
Clique
Fine Line
The Future Bites
Stille Grender
Latin and Música Urbana categories:
Best Latin Pop Album Nominees
Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo - Mis Manos
Alex Cuba - Mendó
Selena Gomez - Revelación
Latin Rock Or Alternative Album Nominees
Bomba Estéreo - Deja
Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Juanes - Origen
Nathy Peluso - Calambre
C. Tangana - El Madrileño
Zoé - Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
Best Música Urbana Album Nominees
Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny - El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin - Jose
KAROL G - KG0516
Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8
Global Music categories:
Global Music Performance Nominees
Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat
Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy - Do Yourself
Femi Kuti - Pà Pá Pà
Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo - Blewu
WizKid Featuring Tems - Essence
Global Music Album Nominees
Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Country categories:
Best Country Solo Performance Nominees
Luke Combs - Forever After All
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Duo or Group Performance Nominees
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood - If I Didn’t Love You
Brothers Osborne - Younger Me
Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris - Chasing After You
Elle King, Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Song Nominees
Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll
Chris Stapleton - Cold
Thomas Rhett - Country Again
Walker Hayes - Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Best Country Album Nominees
Brothers Osborne - Skeletons
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Music Video categories:
Best Music Video Nominees
AC/DC - Shot in the Dark
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Music Film and Visual Media categories:
Best Music Film Nominees
Bo Burnham - Inside
David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)
Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui
Various Artists - Summer of Soul
Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez - Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
Bo Burnham - All Eyes On Me [From Inside]
Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas - Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]
R&B categories:
Best R&B Performance Nominees
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance Nominees
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
Best R&B Song Nominees
H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Pop categories:
Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Nominees
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That’s Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Alternative categories:
Best Alternative Music Album Nominees
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home
Record, Song, Album and Artist categories:
Record of the Year Nominees
ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Song of the Year Nominees
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
H.E.R. - Fight for You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
Album of the Year Nominees
We Are - Jon Batiste
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Best New Artist Nominees
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
How do you feel about this year's nominees?