The time has come. The nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced starting at noon ET on Tuesday (Nov. 23). The annual event is a mecca for the industry's most captivating acts of the past year, and a Grammy is a certificate for bragging rights for these artists' fans.

Music being as subjective as it is, the Grammy committee usually cannot help but catch flack for their selections. The hip-hop community has always had a bone to pick with the award show for several reasons.

But, the Grammys look to turn the page and celebrate a momentous year that was 2021, which saw countless iconic artists, especially in hip-hop, release some of the best work in their entire discography.

So, without further ado, here are the nominees.

Rap/Hip-hop categories:

Best Rap Performance Nominees

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ââMy Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance Nominees

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

Best Rap Song Nominees

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ââMy Life

Best Rap Album Nominees

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

Dance/Electronic categories:

Best Dance/Electronic Recording Nominees

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol - Alive

Tiësto - the Business

Best Dance/Electronic Album Nominees

Black Coffee - Subconsciously

ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers

Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello - Shockwave

Sylvan Esso - Free Love

Ten City - Judgement

Producer and Immersive Audio categories:

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Nominees

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Immersive Audio Album Nominees



Alicia

Clique

Fine Line

The Future Bites

Stille Grender

Latin and Música Urbana categories:

Best Latin Pop Album Nominees

Pablo Alborán - Vértigo

Paula Arenas - Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona - Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo - Mis Manos

Alex Cuba - Mendó

Selena Gomez - Revelación

Latin Rock Or Alternative Album Nominees

Bomba Estéreo - Deja

Diamante Eléctrico - Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes - Origen

Nathy Peluso - Calambre

C. Tangana - El Madrileño

Zoé - Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Best Música Urbana Album Nominees

Rauw Alejandro - Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny - El Último Tour Del Mundo

J Balvin - Jose

KAROL G - KG0516

Kali Uchis - Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Global Music categories:

Global Music Performance Nominees

Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy - Do Yourself

Femi Kuti - Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo - Blewu

WizKid Featuring Tems - Essence

Global Music Album Nominees

Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +

Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Country categories:

Best Country Solo Performance Nominees

Luke Combs - Forever After All

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Duo or Group Performance Nominees

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood - If I Didn’t Love You

Brothers Osborne - Younger Me

Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris - Chasing After You

Elle King, Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Song Nominees

Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves - Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton - Cold

Thomas Rhett - Country Again

Walker Hayes - Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Best Country Album Nominees

Brothers Osborne - Skeletons

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Music Video categories:

Best Music Video Nominees

AC/DC - Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar - Peaches

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Music Film and Visual Media categories:

Best Music Film Nominees

Bo Burnham - Inside

David Byrne - David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix - Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists - Summer of Soul

Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez - Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

Bo Burnham - All Eyes On Me [From Inside]

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul - All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas - Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr. - Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]

R&B categories:

Best R&B Performance Nominees

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

H.E.R. - Damage

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance Nominees

Jon Batiste - I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song Nominees

H.E.R. - Damage

SZA - Good Days

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Pop categories:

Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Nominees

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Alternative categories:

Best Alternative Music Album Nominees

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy’s Home

Record, Song, Album and Artist categories:

Record of the Year Nominees

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Song of the Year Nominees

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Album of the Year Nominees

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Best New Artist Nominees

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

How do you feel about this year's nominees?