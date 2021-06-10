Over the last two NBA seasons, we have had some unique changes to the schedule due to COVID-19. Of course, during the 2019-2020 season, the league was forced to suspend its operations until late July-early August. Once the league started up again, they played all the way until October, which is when the proceeding season would have been starting under normal circumstances. As a result, the current season started in December and is now set to end in the middle of July.

Thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic, we now have a plethora of important dates for next season. As you can see, things are officially going back to normal and fans have every reason to be excited. The first game of the year will be on October 19th, and the NBA Finals will start on June 2nd of 2022. Needless to say, the NBA is officially going to see some normalcy again.

With people throughout the United States getting vaccinated, it seems reasonable to assume that NBA arenas throughout the United States will be at full capacity next season. Even the Toronto Raptors should be able to return to their home at Scotiabank Arena, as opposed to playing another season in Tampa Bay.

Either way, next season is going to be a lot of fun and there is plenty to be excited about.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images