It was just a matter of time before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be postponed. It makes sense. Coronavirus is quickly spreading throughout the world and there are growing fears that more people could become sick. Sending thousands of athletes to one place could be a huge risk and there is no point putting anymore lives in danger. With this in mind, it was revealed today that the Olympics would be postponed.

This news came straight from the mouth of Dick Pound who is a veteran official on the International Olympic Committee. In the latest report, Pound noted that the next four weeks will be crucial for the IOC as they decide when the games will be played. For now, 2021 is the likely target.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

This news will certainly come as a disappointment to all of the athletes who have been training hard for this moment. Luckily, the games aren't canceled. They are simply being postponed which means all of the athletes who have qualified will still be able to participate.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

