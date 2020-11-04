America has seen its fair share of elections that have citizens sitting on the edges of their seats for results, but this one is unprecedented in many ways. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have campaigned during a pandemic, limiting how they've been able to personally connect with the American public. Debates were derailed as the President contracted COVID-19 and a year of civil unrest shifted political and social climates throughout the U.S. After a long campaign season, election night is upon us, but it's predicted that it could be days until we know who has been declared the victor in this presidetinal election.



Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

Joe Biden has already made his speech where he stated that he's optimistic for the outcome. He remained positive when speaking to his supporters in Delaware, and President Trump has recently given a similar declaration from the White House. This race is so close (currently) that it has been a nail-biter, and people have taken to social media to share their joys, and jeers, about how they're feeling thus far.

Both Democrats and Republicans are already celebrating wins for their sides without knowing the full scope of votes that still remain uncounted. Read through a number of election reactions as November 3 comes to and end and share your thoughts on who you believe will become America's next Commander-in-Chief.