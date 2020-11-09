The official results from the 2020 MTV European Music Awards have been revealed.

Getty Images / Staff

BTS were the biggest victors, winning four of the five awards for which they were nominated, including Best Group for the third straight year. "We'll keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music," RM said afterward.

Other winners included Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Karol G, Hayley Williams, and YUNGBLUD. DJ Khaled won Best Video for "Popstar" featuring Drake.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees down below.

Best Video

Billie Eilish -- everything i wanted

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- WAP

DJ Khaled feat. Drake -- "Popstar" -- WINNER

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

Taylor Swift -- "The Man"

The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga -- WINNER

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS -- "Dynamite" -- WINNER

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"

Dua Lipa -- "Don’t Start Now"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"

The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream"

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo -- "Intentions"

Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa" -- WINNER

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato -- "I’m Ready"

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix -- WINNER

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS -- WINNER

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat -- WINNER

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS -- WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G -- WINNER

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay -- WINNER

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B -- WINNER

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta -- WINNER

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams -- WINNER

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown"

David Guetta & Sia -- "Let’s Love"

Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me"

H.E.R. -- "I Can’t Breathe" -- WINNER

Jorja Smith -- "By Any Means"

Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD -- WINNER

Best Virtual Live

BTS BANG BANG CON -- The Live -- WINNER

J Balvin -- Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land -- Around The World

Little Mix -- UNCancelled

Maluma -- Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute

[Via]