The 2019 NBA Awards, hosted by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, are scheduled to air on TNT at 9pm ET tonight, June 24.

Of course, the most anticipated award is the MVP, which comes down to the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, OKC's Paul George and the reigning MVP, James Harden.

Of note, six of the awards are voted on by the media: MVP, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man Award and Most Improved Player.

Other awards to be handed out tonight include Executive of the Year (voted on by the league's executives), Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year (voted on by the players), NBA Sportsmanship Award (voted on by the players), the NBA Cares Community Assist Award (voted on by fans and a panel of judges), the Lifetime Achievement Award, the NBA Hustle Award and the Sager Strong Award.

Check out the list of categories and nominees below, via NBA.com:

Featured Awards Finalists

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Jared Dudley, Brooklyn Nets

Channing Frye, Cleveland Cavaliers

Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs

Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Kyle Korver, Utah Jazz

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

JJ Redick, Philadelphia 76ers

Garrett Temple, LA Clippers

Thaddeus Young, Indiana Pacers

NBA Sportsmanship Award

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings

Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies

Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Lifetime Achievement Award

Larry Bird

Magic Johnson

Sager Strong Award

Robin Roberts