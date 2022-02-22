Hip-Hop history is inextricably tied to Black History, so as HNHH celebrates Black History Month by looking towards the future, we also ponder which artists have what it takes to lead the way for the next generation. Over the past several decades, the Hip-Hop community has witnessed the rise of so many all-time greats — from early pioneers such as Kurtis Blow, Run D.M.C., and KRS-One to more contemporary legends like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Lil Wayne — that listing them all would require an exorbitant amount of time. However, there is one thing that Hip-Hop’s greatest acts have in common: none of their runs last forever.

Whether it be the result of a cultural shift, a decrease in an artist’s commercial viability, an unexpected passing, or merely a lack of continued interest in the art form, one wave of Hip-Hop giants eventually ends up passing the torch to the artists bubbling underneath them. The same can be said for rap’s current G.O.A.T.s, which arguably consists of artists such as Drake, Kenrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Future, Kanye West, and Big Sean, among others. Historically, the contributions of all of the aforementioned artists will never be forgotten, but as time progresses, a new generation of rappers will soon snatch the reigns and become the face of Hip-Hop’s future. The fun part of this conversation is figuring out who those artists will be.

As of now, there are some established mainstream acts that many fans would argue are the most likely candidates, but there are also some exciting newcomers that are in a great position to really change the game. After careful consideration, we have landed on 20 artists who could possibly become Hip-Hop’s future vanguards. Despite their varying levels of success, the featured artists are in somewhat of a similar stage in their respective careers, as most of them experienced their breakthrough in 2015 or later and have achieved some level of commercial or critical notoriety. Furthermore, save for a couple of entries, nearly all of them are discographically somewhere between their debut and third studio albums, meaning that they all still have plenty of work to do to solidify their placements among Hip-Hop’s all-time greats.

With that said, here is HNHH's theorization of what the future of Hip-Hop may look like.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again



You may not yet be able to fully grasp how NBA YoungBoy has managed to become both a Grammy-nominated artist and a repeat chart-topper while straddling the edge of mainstream Hip-Hop, but the youth has spoken and chosen him as one of the leaders of the new school. In addition to his pull with young audiences, the 22-year-old is quite the polarizing individual, a quality that arguably makes him even more poised for domination in a genre that’s known for pushing boundaries and challenging listeners’ preconceived notions. The Baton Rouge native has also proven himself to be an astute businessman, evidenced by the stacked roster of popular rising artists such as NoCap, Quando Rondo, Meechy Baby, and more on his Never Broke Again record label. Despite his successes, YB remains blackballed — or not welcomed, at best — by the music industry, but as Hip-Hop history has shown us time and time again, there’s no stopping disruptors like YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

JID



JID is cut from a different cloth, and as a result, most rappers — new and old — aren’t coming close to touching the Spillage Village artist lyrically. Since his signing with Dreamville back in 2016, JID has released two lauded studio albums in the form of The Never Story and DiCaprio 2, played an integral role in the unforgettable cultural experience that was Revenge of the Dreamers III, and opened for Logic on his Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour in 2019. As evidenced by tracks such as “Surround Sound,” “Skegee,” “Ballads,” and “Garden Party,” the Atlanta native’s output over the last couple of years has been bulletproof, and with the release of his anticipated forthcoming album The Forever Story seemingly getting closer every day, JID is poised to see his artistic progression rewarded with an increased commercial presence in the near future.

Latto



Clayton County, Georgia’s own Latto is the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum, and with that accomplishment under her belt so early in her career, she’s on track to becoming one of Hip-Hop’s leading ladies in the next generation. After years of rapping as a teenager and winning the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game, Latto landed her breakout hit single with “B*tch From Da Souf” in 2019 and finally released her debut album Queen of da Souf in the latter half of 2020. Since then, the former XXL Freshman has dropped a steady stream of singles including “Big Energy,” “The Biggest,” and “Soufside” and appeared on huge collaborations with Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Young Thug, and Rich the Kid, among others, and as evidenced by her “Beat Box” and L.A. Leakers freestyles in 2021, Latto continuously sharpen her bars as well. By the time she delivers her sophomore album, Latto’s celebrity will have increased tenfold since her debut in 2020, and if it is the critical and commercial success that fans expect it to be, we may just be looking at the next queen of rap.



To many people’s surprise, Polo G earned his first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 last year with “RAPSTAR,” and he did it all by himself, without a high-profile feature or a star-studded remix to give it a boost in streams. For the Chicago native, however, it probably felt like the manifestation of what others may have deemed outlandish claims, like his self-proclaimed GOAT status or the idea that he’s the reincarnation of 2Pac. His fans can argue about whether that 2Pac theory holds any weight, but Polo G’s status as a mainstream rap star is not up for debate. All three of his studio albums — Die a Legend, THE GOAT, and Hall of Fame — have debuted within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and been certified platinum by the RIAA, with his most recent one becoming his first to reach the top of Billboard’s U.S. albums chart. Although he boasts on his Michael Jackson-sampling single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” that he’s “never dropped a mixtape,” Polo G’s first three studio albums definitely represent his rise to Hip-Hop superstardom, and it’s probably safe to bet that the next chapter in his career will be even more impactful.

Playboi Carti



Although he has been one of the most exciting rap acts to watch for roughly half a decade, Playboi Carti is still at a relatively early stage in his career, thanks in part to his willingness to take his time with each project that he releases. Unlike some of the artists featured in this guide who broke out well after him, Playboi Carti has only released two studio albums to date, and while Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red are practically polar opposites sonically, both of them are cult favorites in their own right. Since the release of his sophomore studio album, Carti’s cultural hold over the youth has been unbelievable, as evidenced by the noticeable increase of “vamps” on social media. Despite having one of the strongest sonic and visual influences in Hip-Hop, the Atlanta-bred artist is still ascending, so when Narcissist — and not to mention his subsequent albums in the years to come — is finally released, expect Playboi Carti to reach new heights and deliver another significant moment in Hip-Hop history.

Tierra Whack



Creative forces like Tierra Whack don’t come around often, and even though she hasn’t dropped a “full-length” record since 2018’s game-changing Whack World — which arguably doesn’t even qualify as a full-length due to its 15-minute runtime — Tierra Whack’s lyrical prowess and penchant for creating mind-blowing visuals put her in a league of her own. The only knock against the Philadelphia native’s resume is her lack of output. Apart from her intriguing bite-sized EPs Rap?, Pop?, and R&B? last December, Tierra Whack’s catalog is criminally brief, but once she finally increases her output and delivers her long-anticipated debut album, her commercial and cultural impact could very well skyrocket in the coming years.

Roddy Ricch



Despite the lukewarm reception to his recently released sophomore album LIVE LIFE FAST, Roddy Ricch remains one of the most talented young artists in the music industry. The Compton-bred rapper has perhaps the most masterful vocal manipulation in Hip-Hop since Young Thug, and what’s even more impressive is his sheer creativity — which is evident through his wonky diamond-certified hit “The Box,” his ability to create albums that exist within a sonic world of their own, and his aptitude for live performance. From his actions and the way that he interacts with fan feedback, you can tell how much Roddy Ricch cares about his craft, and that’s why the Grammy award-winning artist will be able to bounce back from his sophomore slump and continue to be at the cutting edge of Hip-Hop for years to come.

Baby Keem



Some artists embrace nepotism while others do everything in their power to gain recognition all on their own, yet in the case of Baby Keem, the sensational young artist’s relation to Kendrick Lamar has been addressed and utilized in the best way possible. The 21-year-old rapper and producer teamed up with K. Dot in 2020 to deliver smashes like “family ties” and “range brothers,” but being the cousin of a Pultizer Prize-winning artist isn’t his selling point. Baby Keem’s music is rich with youthful energy, humor, passion, and eclectic production that’s full of personality, and that’s why he was able to deliver both a scene-stealing performance on Kanye West’s “Praise God” and his critically acclaimed debut studio album The Melodic Blue. Like his cousin, Baby Keem brings something fresh and incomparable to the table, and based on the way that the Hip-Hop community embraced him in 2021, it looks like Keem really made the most out of the all-too-rare Kendrick Lamar cosign.



Although he has recently expressed his desire to retire from the music industry, Rod Wave is arguably one of the most unstoppable artists of his generation. By leaning into his pain and emotions and pushing the soul-trap subgenre — popularized by artists like Derez De’Shon — forward, Rod Wave has reached an undeniable level of success over the past few years. With his debut and sophomore albums — 2019’s Ghetto Gospel and 2020’s Pray 4 Love, respectively — the 23-year-old artist quickly developed a cult following among young listeners, and his most recent album, titled SoulFly, earned Rod Wave his first Billboard 200 chart-topper, solidifying the Florida rapper and singer as a commercial force to be reckoned with. Similar to NBA YoungBoy, Rod Wave doesn’t fit the cookie-cutter role of a Hip-Hop superstar, but we’re willing to bet that the Florida native will continue to dominate for several years to come.

Megan Thee Stallion



In addition to being one of this generation’s best female rappers, Megan Thee Stallion has expertly navigated the music and entertainment industry — all while finishing college at Texas Southern University. The Houston, Texas native was named an XXL Freshman in 2019, and in the short period of time since then, Meg has released a platinum-certified album, collaborated with BeyonceÌ on the chart-topping “Savage (Remix)”, and landed numerous sponsorships with huge companies like Popeyes, Nike, and Cheetos. The combination of her infectious musical output and her exceptional business acumen has already made Megan a household name, but with her sophomore album likely to make an even bigger splash than Good News when it eventually releases, Megan Thee Stallion is nowhere close to reaching her peak.

Cordae



Cordae is a rapper’s rapper, and as a result, many Hip-Hop fans may perceive him as the new generation’s spiritual successor to J. Cole. While the young North Carolina-bred rapper’s sophomore album From a Birds Eye View definitely bears similarities to the Dreamville founder’s intimate fourth studio album ââ4 Your Eyez Only, Cordae is building a strong reputation of his own, on wax and off. The 24-year-old rapper releases meaningful and high-quality music, but even on the off-chance that you aren’t a fan of Cordae’s output, it’s hard to not respect his dedication to justice. In 2020, Cordae was arrested while participating in a peaceful Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Kentucky, and these days, it’s all too rare to see a Hip-Hop artist who is both vocal on important social matters and actually active in social movements. Cordae’s role in Hip-Hop is impactful in multiple ways, and given his consistency, that will likely remain true for the considerable future.

City Girls



From Migos to Lil Yachty, Quality Control Music’s roster has long been filled with unforgettable Hip-Hop acts, but QC’s signing of City Girls in 2018 has proven to be one of the label’s best chess moves. Together, JT and Yung Miami are down-right sensational, and in the short period of time since their breakout guest appearance on Drake’s “In My Feelings,” the duo has pumped out a plethora of hits, including the platinum-certified singles “Pussy Talk,” “Act Up,” and “Twerk.” Granted, City Girls’ albums haven’t made the biggest impact on the charts, but when considering the circumstances behind each release — Girl Code dropping when JT was in jail, and City On Lock being released with little to no promotion after leaking in its entirety — album sales aren’t yet a fair gauge of JT and Yung Miami’s potential. However, with their third studio album officially in the works, expect that to change.

Moneybagg Yo



After releasing a steady stream of mixtapes throughout the 2010s, Moneybagg Yo signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG label in 2016, but it wasn’t until the turn of the new decade that the Memphis-born rapper really hit his stride. Following the success of his second and third studio albums 43va Heartless and Time Served, Moneybagg Yo had the biggest year of his career in 2021 thanks to the release of A Gangsta's Pain. With his keen grasp of Hip-Hop culture’s most up-to-date lingo and an effortlessly cool delivery, Moneybagg Yo — who Pharrell has publicly deemed his favorite rapper — has established himself as a premier rap act, and he’s not showing any signs of stopping.

Fivio Foreign



Although it’s no longer the epicenter of Hip-Hop, New York still has an irrefutable influence on rap. As a result, this list wouldn’t be complete without a solid entry or two from the Big Apple, and there’s no better NYC rapper to highlight than Fivio Foreign. From Bobby Shmurda’s legal troubles to the untimely passing of Pop Smoke, the past several years haven’t been kind to New York’s rising rap stars, but Fivio Foreign has prevailed over the chaos of his city and steadily elevated his game since his XXL Freshman feature in 2020. Since he delivered that scene-stealing “Off The Grid” verse for Kanye West’s critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated tenth studio album Donda, Fivio appears to be laser-focused, and combined with his popularity, Fivo’s work ethic may be enough to make him New York’s next superstar. On his stellar new Alicia Keys and Ye-assisted single “City of Gods,” Fivio proclaims, “Pop was the king of New York, now I'm the nigga in charge.” And while the fans will ultimately decide whether or not Fivio Foreign deserves that distinction, his forthcoming debut studio album B.I.B.L.E will definitely shed light on whether the drill star has what it takes to become one of the future faces of Hip-Hop.



Although he has been dropping mixtapes since the mid-2000s, Benny The Butcher is another outstanding artist from New York, and contrary to the longevity of his career, Benny’s output feels like he’s only getting started. After establishing a strong following, the Buffalo-born rapper finally gained widespread attention in the late 2010s thanks to his contributions to Griselda, and in light of his steadily increasing celebrity, the Butcher is now gearing up to release his highly anticipated third studio album, Tana Talk 4. With his impressive and inimitable brand of rap, a freshly inked Def Jam record deal, and incredible collaborations with Kanye West, J. Cole, and everyone in between all under his belt, Benny The Butcher shows all the signs of a rapper who is about to go on a game-changing run over the next several years.

Kodak Black



Multiple prison bids would be enough to derail any artists’ career, but somehow, Kodak Black continues to be one of the most relevant figures in Hip-Hop, nearly eight full years after his breakout hit “No Flockin.” The 2016 XXL Freshman has released three albums to date — Painting Pictures, Dying To Live, and Bill Israel — and while his sophomoric effort marked his critical and commercial peak, his latest hit single, “Super Gremlin,” may turn out to be the precursor to Kodak’s next wave of success. Many people have written off the controversial Florida artist on countless occasions due to his antics, but there’s something magnetic about the 24-year-old artist that listeners can’t just seem to get enough of. He’s also one of the younger artists featured in this list, so don’t be surprised if Kodak Black is even more influential and culturally relevant in the years to come.

Lil Uzi Vert



Philadelphia’s own Lil Uzi Vert is a once-in-a-lifetime type of artist. Undeniably unique, incredibly entertaining, and utterly unpredictable, Uzi has all the qualities of some of Hip-Hop’s most legendary figures, but like Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, and some of his other contemporaries, the Luv Is Rage artist is still at a relatively early stage in his career. In contrast to his peers, however, Lil Uzi Vert is in a commercial realm of his own. You’d be pressed to find a Hip-Hop artist who debuted after 2016 and has managed to move 288,000 album-equivalent units in one sales week, but Uzi did that with ease when he released his sophomore album Eternal Atake in 2020. And based on the hype surrounding his mysterious forthcoming project, the eclectic Generation Now artist’s stock hasn’t dipped in the slightest. Lil Uzi Vert is arguably already a superstar, but in just a matter of years, Uzi’s cultural significance likely won’t even be up for debate.

Flo Milli

Known for her unmistakable "Flo Milli shit!" ad-lib, Flo Milli currently boasts two solo gold-certified singles, and that’s an impressive accomplishment considering the Mobile, Alabama native is one of the newest and lesser-known artists on this list. TikTok virality and the impressive debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? have both contributed to the 22-year-old artist's growing popularity, and as a result, the gifted femcee has been able to land incredible collaborations with artists like $NOT, Goldlink, BENEE, Yung Bleu, Rich The Kid, and most recently, Rico Nasty. Add in the fact that she was named an XXL Freshman in 2021 and Flo Milli is set to make some serious noise when she finally releases her highly anticipated debut studio album.

SoFaygo



There’s always a wild card that you can’t count out when anticipating the trajectory of the music industry, and that unpredictable chess piece might just be SoFaygo. In 2021, HNHH saw the rising artist’s pull firsthand when interviewing SoFagyo at his First on SoundCloud concert in Atlanta, and although he has yet to release his debut album, the fervor around SoFaygo is too significant to ignore. Add in both his recent signing to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label and his major placements on Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, and Lil Yachty’s projects last year, and it’s clear that SoFaygo is already leaving positive impressions on some of rap’s most creative acts. Now, all we have to do is wait for his forthcoming debut and see just how far the 20-year-old artist will go.

Lil Baby



No artist is more poised to take over the game as much as Lil Baby. The Atlanta native and Quality Control artist is loved by several subsets of music fans and critics, and he’s also a commercial juggernaut. At the age of 27, Lil Baby has already racked up 8 Grammy nominations, 60 RIAA platinum plaques, and two #1 studio albums, and thanks to two back-to-back collaborations with Nicki Minaj, the 4PF rapper’s stock has already risen even more in 2022. Two years removed from his sophomore studio album My Turn, Lil Baby has maintained his relevance with ease, so when he finally delivers his next solo effort, he’ll be in the perfect position to move 250,000+ album units and make that leap from sensational rising star to Hip-Hop’s upper echelon. As long as nothing too drastic derails him from his current trajectory, Lil Baby will almost certainly be the face of Hip-Hop for many years to come.