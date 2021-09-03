Two schools were shut down earlier today (September 2) after gunshots were heard in the area. The investigation into the shooting outside of Santee High School in South Los Angeles is ongoing, but authorities have shared bits of information with the public. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it was around 2:00 p.m. when gunfire was heard near the high school and another shot rang out a few blocks away near Maple Primary School.

Police quickly descended upon both areas and both schools were placed on lockdown as concerned parents waited on updates from authorities.

Local news station ABC7 reported that investigators have not yet revealed if the shootings were a part of a greater plot involving either location. They did, however, state that there were two gunshot victims, one only identified as a "male student," and both were rushed to nearby hospitals and treated for their non-fatal injuries.

These types of incidents near on inside of schools have captivated the United States for decades as hundreds of students have lost their lives in mass shootings. Investigators are said to be looking for the suspects involved in the incidents and they are not sure, at this time, if the same person is responsible for both shootings.

