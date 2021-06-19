Gun violence has been an ongoing issue in the United States. Major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City have all reported an increase in gun violence in their cities, with some attributing the increase of violence to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions as summertime arrives.

In a new heinous gun-related crime, a 24-year-old man was shot in broad daylight in the Bronx on Thursday (June 17) right in front of two children, who were narrowly missed during the ordeal. The two children, who were on the way to the corner store to buy candy, were trampled as the victim attempted to flee from the assailant.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

At least a dozen shots were fired by the black-masked human as he repeatedly fired at his fallen target, who knocked down a 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother as he tried to escape. While being entangled with the kids, the gunman continued to fire, just narrowly missing the children.

The 5-year-old boy's legs can be seen shaking in fear at one point before his older sister protectively shielded him from the violence. Miraculously, neither child was hit during the bloodshed. The incident occurred right before 7 pm near Mt. Eden Parkway. According to law enforcement, the shooter then fled on a scooter.

The victim was shot three times, once in the back and once in each leg, and was transported to nearby Bronx Lebanon Hospital. According to cops, he's expected to survive. Incidents of gun violence in the borough have doubled so far this year compared to the same period in 2020. Friends of the kids' family say they're hoping to raise enough money so the traumatized kids and their family can move.

The parents of the children noted they were too afraid to file a complaint in the case. Police are hoping that the footage of the incident can lead to an arrest.

