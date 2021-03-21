2 Eleven Taps Freddie Gibbs & Rucci For "Top Down"

2Eleven and Freddie Gibbs's relationship extends beyond wax. The pair have formed a brotherhood of sorts with the West Coast MC joining the Gary, IN native at his Grammy festivities last weekend. A week later, 2Eleven slid through with his latest project, Mastermind that includes some heavy assistance from Freddie Gibbs who appears on all but two records on the 9-track effort.

The two rappers connect with Rucci for a gritty banger on "Top Down." Gibbs commands attention off of the rip as he handles hook duties and sets the tone of the first verse before 2Eleven and Rucci slide through.

2Eleven's new project Mastermind follows the release of 2020's Success Is The Best Revenge. Peep 2Eleven's "Top Down" ft. Freddie Gibbs and Rucci below.

Quotable Lyrics

The stick, I stay ridin' with

The glass, I stay ridin' on

Pyrex, my dope fork, my dope scale

My powder on

Ice cream man, ice cream cone

Got popped for like 9 zones

Said fuck the police chief

N***a re-upped and I came home