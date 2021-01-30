2 Eleven Links Up With Freddie Gibbs & Quincey White On "Another Play"

2Eleven has continued to offer the world an intimate glimpse into his world of Inglewood, whether it's through music or film. The tradition of gangsta rap on the West Coast lives on with each one of his releases, especially as he works with other dominant rap figures. This week, he came through with a new collaboration alongside Freddie Gibbs and Quincey White titled, "Another Play."

"Everything I rap about is on some real life shit," 2Eleven says at the top of the track before the haunting instrumental kicks in. Eleven, Quincey White, and Freddie Gibbs flex their lyrical muscles as they reflect on the risk and rewards of the street life.

Press play on 2 Eleven's new collaboration with Freddie Gibbs and Quincey White, "Another Day" below.

Quotable Lyrics

My cocaina credit score eight one, I treat my smokers right

It's Freddie Gandolfini, n***as can't fade me on and off the mic

And I be with them Vice Lords, Blood n***as, red raggin', toe taggin'

Flags tied up to the front grill of the G Wagon

Everytime I spit, it's another chip off the whole brick

Tommy The Clown n***as was crump dancin' in 06