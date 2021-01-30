mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Eleven Links Up With Freddie Gibbs & Quincey White On "Another Play"

Aron A.
January 30, 2021 12:21
142 Views
30
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Another Play
2Eleven Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quincey White

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

2Eleven whips up a new banger with Freddie Gibbs & Quincey White from his forthcoming project.


2Eleven has continued to offer the world an intimate glimpse into his world of Inglewood, whether it's through music or film. The tradition of gangsta rap on the West Coast lives on with each one of his releases, especially as he works with other dominant rap figures. This week, he came through with a new collaboration alongside Freddie Gibbs and Quincey White titled, "Another Play." 

"Everything I rap about is on some real life shit," 2Eleven says at the top of the track before the haunting instrumental kicks in. Eleven, Quincey White, and Freddie Gibbs flex their lyrical muscles as they reflect on the risk and rewards of the street life.

Press play on 2 Eleven's new collaboration with Freddie Gibbs and Quincey White, "Another Day" below.

Quotable Lyrics
My cocaina credit score eight one, I treat my smokers right
It's Freddie Gandolfini, n***as can't fade me on and off the mic
And I be with them Vice Lords, Blood n***as, red raggin', toe taggin'
Flags tied up to the front grill of the G Wagon
Everytime I spit, it's another chip off the whole brick
Tommy The Clown n***as was crump dancin' in 06

2Eleven
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  142
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
2Eleven Freddie Gibbs Quincey White
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 2 Eleven Links Up With Freddie Gibbs & Quincey White On "Another Play"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject