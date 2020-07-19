2 Eleven & TF Hawk The Block On "Turf"

2Eleven and T.F. are quite the pairing and they prove that once again with their latest collab, "Turf." Over bone-chilling piano keys, the two rappers get candid about the bleak realities of the streets. The rappers flaunt the glory in the dangerous lifestyle and the thrills that come along with it. "I love the turf/ I be slidin' through the other turfs/ I'mma slide 'til I'm under dirt," T.F. raps on the hook.

The two recently released a bunch of collaborations prior to the release of "Turf." 2Eleven's Pandemic EP that dropped back in April includes two collabs with T.F., "Pandemic" and "Contagion." Clearly, they have great chemistry together. Hopefully, we hear more from them in the coming months.

Check out their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hop in trying to get rich, you know the ante up

My n***as versus your n***as, you know the family first

He just got out the place, you know his 'matic burst

Told my n***a chill, for real, but he love the turf