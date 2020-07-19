mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Eleven & TF Hawk The Block On "Turf"

Aron A.
July 19, 2020 15:41
Via TIDAL

Turf
2Eleven Feat. T.F.

2Eleven and T.F. unite for yet another banger.


2Eleven and T.F. are quite the pairing and they prove that once again with their latest collab, "Turf." Over bone-chilling piano keys, the two rappers get candid about the bleak realities of the streets. The rappers flaunt the glory in the dangerous lifestyle and the thrills that come along with it. "I love the turf/ I be slidin' through the other turfs/ I'mma slide 'til I'm under dirt," T.F. raps on the hook.

The two recently released a bunch of collaborations prior to the release of "Turf." 2Eleven's Pandemic EP that dropped back in April includes two collabs with T.F., "Pandemic" and "Contagion." Clearly, they have great chemistry together. Hopefully, we hear more from them in the coming months.

Check out their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics
Hop in trying to get rich, you know the ante up
My n***as versus your n***as, you know the family first
He just got out the place, you know his 'matic burst
Told my n***a chill, for real, but he love the turf

2Eleven
2Eleven T.F.
