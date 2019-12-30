Two people have died while another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Texas church on Sunday. According to reports, the shooting happened at West Freeway Church of Christ in the town of White Settlement, Texas. Police were called to the scene at around 10 a.m. where they were able to resuscitate one of three total victims, transporting that person to a nearby hospital, per MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty.

The shooting was reportedly seen on a YouTube live stream of the church service as the shooter, wearing a cloak and a hood, opened fire on two victims before a church security guard pulled out a gun and shot him.

“Everything is under control," a church official could be heard saying on the recording. "Our security team did exactly what they needed to do, but we do have one of our members that's injured [...] We have a gentleman that came in armed to do harm, and the police are on their way.”

Currently, the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DPS, Texas Rangers, Fort Worth Police, and White Settlement police are all investigating the shooting.

"I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy."