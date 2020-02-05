2 Chainz's matured a lot within his music over the past few years. Since Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, he's proven time and time again that he's capable of making much more than stripper anthems. In 2018, the rapper released the EP The Play Don't Care Who Makes It which included the single, "Proud." Unfortunately, the single has now sparked allegations that 2 Chainz, YG, and Offset ripped off another artist.

According to TMZ, 2 Chainz, YG and Offset are being sued over the single, "Proud" where each rapper praises their mothers. Solomon Clanton, who goes under the alias, Slugga, said he released a song called "Proud" in 2015, three years before 2 Chainz dropped his track. He claimed that the songs follow similar musical and lyrical patterns such as as the hook and even the themes itself. Slugga said both songs share the same hook, rapping, "I'm just trying to make my mama proud" as well as the spoken intro. Per the publication, Slugga accuses Chainz of using the "same climactic moment and the same 2/4 time signature of two beats per measure."

Although 2 Chainz, Offset or YG responded to this suit publicly just yet, Clanton is going for Def Jam and 2 Chainz, demanding profits from the song released through Def Jam and a ruling to prohibit the song from getting any radio play.

We'll keep you posted on the case.