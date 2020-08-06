Though it's all too easy to declare a win for the culture following any given Verzuz battle, there does remain a slight competitive feel whenever two emcees are pitted against one another. In the case of Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, who are set to be the centerpiece of tonight's "High Roller Edition," it's difficult to truly assess a clear favorite. And while both rappers are stylistically quite different, they have amassed respectable discographies consisting of strong albums and smash hits.

With the big evening set to go down in a matter of hours, the pre-game discussion has served to put the legacies of Tity Boi and Young Renzel into perspective. Two longtime leaders in the rap game, boasting five and ten studio albums respectively, you rarely hear them included in the wider Best Rappers discussions. Perhaps tonight will shine a light bright enough to change that, highlighting exactly how impactful these two heavy hitters have been throughout the past ten years or so.

As we did prior to Snoop Dogg and DMX's triumphant Dog Fight a few weeks back, we're curious to see where the HNHH community stands on this new head-to-head match up. Be sure to vote in the poll below, and sound off with your assessments in the comment section -- which singles will prove to be the difference-maker? Will this be a flawless victory for either side? And how long will it take before "Duffle Bag Boy" and "Hustlin" make an appearance?

