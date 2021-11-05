2 Chainz Updates “T.R.U. REALigion” With New Big Sean Track, “Wreck”

Fresh off the release of his red hot EP with Hit-Boy, WHAT YOU EXPECT, Big Sean is back with another collaboration. This time around, the 33-year-old hopped on a track with 2 Chainz for the 10th anniversary edition of the latter’s 2011 mixtape, T.R.U. REALigion.

The “It’s A Vibe” artist dropped off two new songs on today’s release, “Wreck,” and “Sofa,” featuring Wiz Khalifa. The Sean joint sees the two team up for a catchy chorus that’ll be playing in the back of your mind all day. On his verse, the Don says, “every bitch I broke up with is a wreck,” then flexes about dropping mass amounts of change on shopping trips.

For his turn, Tity Boi pokes fun at annoying Karen’s, and spits, “this what ‘I don’t fuck with y’all’ look like in person.” The new song comes in at just over two minutes, but we definitely wish there was more. Luckily, the two teamed up for another track on the mixtape’s original release, called “K.O.”

Which Big Sean x 2 Chainz track do you prefer? Drop a comment and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every bitch I broke up with is a wreck

I took her shoppin' and spent 'bout a 'Vette, that's petty

Only one bought more to me is the Nets, right?

I picked all the locks, money, power, respect, respect (Respect, respect, respect, Toni, Toni)